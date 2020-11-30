If you scored one of these amazing Mac deals on Black Friday (or if you still plan to get one) you’ll want to load it with some useful apps to get the most out of your macOS experience. That doesn’t mean you should start downloading apps left and right. The best apps are highly rated on the App Store, meaning users love and recommend them.

This Cyber Monday, we’ve rounded up 12 top-rated apps aimed at productivity, creativity, and entertainment. These apps range anywhere between $30 and $500, but you can get this entire 12-app bundle for $69.99, or 94% off. That’s not all! If you apply coupon code CMSAVE40, you can get an additional 40% off the sale price, bringing the final cost down to just $41.99.

The Official Cyber Monday Mac Bundle is a massive, 12-app bundle that will help you get the most out of your new Mac. The biggest deal in this bundle is Parallels Desktop Pro, a software that allows you to run a stable, up-to-date Windows 10 installation straight from your Mac. This means you have access to countless Windows programs such as CAD tools or even high-end games. With over 2,200 App Store ratings and an average score of 4.5 out of 5, Parallels Desktop is the perfect app if you love both Windows and macOS.

Macs are the photographer’s tool of choice when it comes to photo editing. However, if you’re still new to photo editing, or if you’re an expert who can’t be bothered to painstakingly edit thousands of photos by hand, then you’ll love this bundle’s second app, Luminar. The 4th release of Luminar comes with AI-powered tools that will enhance your results. For example, the AI Skin & Portrait Enhancer automates portrait edits to save you time in post. Similarly, Luminar’s AI Sky Replacement can turn bland, flat skies into vibrant blue backdrops in seconds.

Your Mac is a powerhouse, but all of that processing power will go to waste if you don’t have the right apps. The Official Cyber Monday Mac Bundle can supercharge your Mac experience with 12 powerful apps, and you can get it today for $41.99 when you use coupon code CMSAVE40 at checkout.