The next iPad Pro is tipped to feature a mini-LED display. The device has been in the rumor mill for a while now, with different reports about when they might launch. Now, a report claims that Apple will be shifting to mini-LED display for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, which is also slated to be launched in the first quarter of 2021.

According to a report from DigiTimes, Apple has diversified its supply chain for displays and touch panels. BOE has finally received approval to supply OLED panels for the iPhone. Plus, GIS will be providing touch panels for both the ‌iPhone‌ and the upcoming ‌iPad Pro‌.

As per the report, GIS has approved investments of NT$2.198 billion (US$76.3 million) and NT$1.421 billion proposed by its subsidiary in Chengdu, China in August and November 2020 respectively. These funds will be used to expand production for integrated touch modules used in tablets. The subsidiary will invest another NT$753 million to improve production line automation. As per the sources, it currently produces integrated touch modules for iPads and MacBooks. The report goes on to say:

Besides iPhones, GIS will produce integrated touch modules for miniLED-backlit panels of 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ to be launched in first-quarter 2021, the sources noted.

Ming-Chi Kuo has also mentioned that these new mini-LED iPad Pros would begin production in the fourth quarter of 2020. As per previous reports, the new iPad Pro was tipped to launch in the first half of next year. Now, it is rumored to be announced earlier, in the first half of 2021. Moreover, the device is said to include 5G mmWave support.

It is believed that Apple is also getting ready to deliver six new mini-LED devices, out of which, we may also get a new 16-inch and a 14-inch MacBook Pro in the second half of 2021.