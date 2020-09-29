We start today’s deals with some nice discounts applied to the latest iPad Pro models. We start with Amazon, as we find the 12.9-inch variant with 128GB in storage space. This WiFi-only variant is available in Space Gray, and it can be yours for $949 after a $50 discount. If you feel like more storage is necessary, you may want to go for the 256GB variant in Silver, which is getting a $59 discount, leaving this model at $1,040. You can also get the smaller 11-inch iPad Pro variant for $850, with 256GB in storage but no LTE.

For those of you who feel LTE is necessary, the 12.9-inch version with 64GB in storage is currently available at B&H for $799 with a $350 discount, while the 256GB version, also with LTE can be yours for $949. There are several options for you to choose from, so you should take a look and see if there’s something that catches your eye.

Buy 12.9-inch iPad Pro 128GB
Buy 12.9-inch iPad Pro 256GB
Buy 11-inch iPad Pro 256GB
Buy 12.9-inch iPad Pro 64GB with LTE
Complete iPad Pro deals list at B&H

Amazon has recently launched a its new Echo smart speaker lineup, and we are getting several deals that make an upgrade quite compelling. First, the all-new Amazon Echo Dot 4th gen is selling for $50, or get two for $80 when you apply the DOT2PACK promo code at checkout. You can also get the new Echo Dot with clock for $60 or use the same code at checkout and get two for $100.
The new Amazon Echo is also on sale; you can get one for $100 or get two for $170 when you enter the ECHO2PK code at checkout.

Buy 4th gen Amazon Echo
Buy 4th gen Amazon Echo with clock
Buy 4th gen Amazon Echo

Other deals include the AUKEY Omnia 100W USB C charger, which is a 4-port PD charger with GanFast Technology. It is currently listed for $57, but if you enter promo code AJ3PGRG2 you can get yours for just $45.59. The AUKEY Omnia 90W charger is also getting a discount, as you can get it for $39.99 with promo code W6MHMVM2. Both of these chargers are compatible with your 16-inch MacBook Pro, the HP Spectre 15, the Razer Blade Stealth, iPhone 11 Pro Max, and more. AUKEY’s true wireless earbuds are also on sale, as they are listed for $30 after a $20 discount, but you can also apply an extra 30% savings coupon.

Buy AUKEY Omnia 100W
Buy AUKEY Omnia 90W
Buy AUKEY True Wireless EarBuds

