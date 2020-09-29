We start today’s deals with some nice discounts applied to the latest iPad Pro models. We start with Amazon, as we find the 12.9-inch variant with 128GB in storage space. This WiFi-only variant is available in Space Gray, and it can be yours for $949 after a $50 discount. If you feel like more storage is necessary, you may want to go for the 256GB variant in Silver, which is getting a $59 discount, leaving this model at $1,040. You can also get the smaller 11-inch iPad Pro variant for $850, with 256GB in storage but no LTE.

For those of you who feel LTE is necessary, the 12.9-inch version with 64GB in storage is currently available at B&H for $799 with a $350 discount, while the 256GB version, also with LTE can be yours for $949. There are several options for you to choose from, so you should take a look and see if there’s something that catches your eye.

Amazon has recently launched a its new Echo smart speaker lineup, and we are getting several deals that make an upgrade quite compelling. First, the all-new Amazon Echo Dot 4th gen is selling for $50, or get two for $80 when you apply the DOT2PACK promo code at checkout. You can also get the new Echo Dot with clock for $60 or use the same code at checkout and get two for $100.

The new Amazon Echo is also on sale; you can get one for $100 or get two for $170 when you enter the ECHO2PK code at checkout.

Other deals include the AUKEY Omnia 100W USB C charger, which is a 4-port PD charger with GanFast Technology. It is currently listed for $57, but if you enter promo code AJ3PGRG2 you can get yours for just $45.59. The AUKEY Omnia 90W charger is also getting a discount, as you can get it for $39.99 with promo code W6MHMVM2. Both of these chargers are compatible with your 16-inch MacBook Pro, the HP Spectre 15, the Razer Blade Stealth, iPhone 11 Pro Max, and more. AUKEY’s true wireless earbuds are also on sale, as they are listed for $30 after a $20 discount, but you can also apply an extra 30% savings coupon.