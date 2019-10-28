Several 11” iPad Pro models are getting important discounts at Amazon

You can get up to $299 off several 11-inch iPad Pro models that include the LTE variants on Amazon.com. The 11” iPad pro that gets the biggest discount is the Wi-Fi + Cellular 256GB model in Silver. This is being sold for just $799.99. Other configurations usually get $150 off, and you can use this extra cash to get yourself a new 2nd gen Apple Pencil to get the most out of your new iPad Pro.

Just in case you’re curious, the latest iPad Pro includes an A12X Bionic chip with Neural Engine, Face ID, 12MP back camera, 7MP front camera, up to 10Hrs battery life, USB-C connector for charging and accessories, and more.