This year, only the larger 12.9-inch iPad Pro received the special treatment by getting a new mini-LED display, however that might change in 2022. According to a new report, the smaller 11-inch iPad Pro may also receive the new mini-LED display technology.

The news is coming from the well respected Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (via MacRumors). In an investor note that was obtained by MacRumors, Kuo said that the new MacBook Air with a mini-LED display, Apple is also planning on bringing the new display technology to both the 11-inch and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro devices. The new generation of iPad Pro devices were announced back in April this year, but only the larger 12.9-inch iPad received the new display technology.

Mini-LED is a new technology that combines thousands of tiny LEDs in the backlight, as a result, the display can be much brighter and can output higher contrast ratios and much deeper blacks, which are very similar to OLED displays.

Apple is planning on bringing the new mini-LED display to more Apple devices, but the supply chain is suffering from a shortage of components and with everything that’s going on in the world, it’ll take more time for Apple to equip all of its flagships with the new displays. Kuo’s report also explains that the new iPad Pro devices will likely retain the screen size of the current generation, being 11-inch and 12.9-inches. Another report has mentioned that Apple might want to increase the display size of the upcoming iPad models, but Kuo believes that won’t happen next year.

The analyst has also once again reinforced that Apple will introduce the new MacBook Pro models later this year with a mini-LED display, and that the very same technology is expected to be available for the MacBook Air in 2022.