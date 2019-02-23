10x lossless zoom OPPO phone coming Q2 2019

OPPO’s Innovation pre-MWC event just ended in Barcelona, and the Chinese phone-maker talked about its current projects. As promised, OPPO showed off its 10x lossless zoom camera module, which is a triple-camera setup. It is comprised of a a 48MP main camera, a 120-degree wide-angle lens, and a telephoto lens. The way OPPO achieves 10x lossless zoom is by playing with the focal length of the ultra-wide angle lens, and the telephoto lens.

The first one has a focal length of 16mm, while the second one has a focal length of 160mm. Combining the two results in a camera with a variable focal length from 16-160mm, hence allowing for 10x zoom. The telephoto lens is built like a periscope, and both the regular lens, as well as the telephoto lens have optical image stabilization to reduce blur while shooting an object zoomed in.

OPPO says the camera module is ready for mass production, and will be featured for the first time in a phone coming in the second quarter of the year.

If you want to hear more about the technology, as well as the other things OPPO talked about, like 5G, its partnership with Qualcomm and Ericsson, check out the recording of the event below.