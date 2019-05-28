Intel announces 10th Gen Intel Core processors

At Computex 2019, Intel announced its new 10th Gen Intel Core processors, delivering high-performance AI to the PC at scale with Intel Deep Learning Boost (Intel DL Boost). These new processors are codenamed “Ice Lake”, are built with the 10nm process technology, and are now shipping, according to the company.

The new 10th Gen Intel Core processors also feature Iris Plus graphics, bringing a 2x graphics performance increase. Overall, they offer 5x accelerated AI performance, as well as almost 3x faster wireless speeds. The product family ranges from the Intel Core i3 to the Intel Core i7, with up to 4 cores and 8 threads, up to 4.1 max turbo frequency and up to 1.1 GHz graphics frequency.

Connectivity-wise, the new processors feature Thunderbolt 3 and integrated Intel Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), which offers nearly 3x faster wireless speeds.

Holiday of 2019 is when you can expect products featuring the new processors to appear, as Intel is now shipping these chips to manufacturers.

No one wants to compromise; people want it all: battery life, performance, responsiveness, connectivity and slick form factors. Our job is to come together as an industry and deliver incredible and differentiated PCs, purpose built to what real people want. 10th Gen Intel Core processors – our most integrated CPU – and Project Athena are great examples of how our deep investments at a platform level will help fuel innovation across the industry — Gregory Bryant, Intel senior vice president and general manager of the Client Computing Group.

In addition to the new 10th Gen Intel Core processors, the company also announced two special edition chips. Designed with gamers in mind, the new special edition 9th Gen Intel Core i9-9900KS delivers 5GHz all-core turbo, and Intel Performance Maximizer. For professionals, Intel launched the 9th Gen Intel Core vPro processor, bringing Intel Core i9 to the best-for-business platform for the first time.

