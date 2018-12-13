iOS

We could see new 10nm Sunny Cove CPUs from Intel in future Macs

Contents

We keep getting news about better processors from Huawei, Qualcomm and now Intel. Intel’s latest processors are codenamed Sunny Cove, and they will be destined for 2019 with 10nm architecture. These will make part of the Core, and Xeon series and they could even make their way to Apple’s Mac models next year.

The new Sunny Cove processors from Intel are supposed to be smarter, and it’s the first 10nm processor from the company since its initial schedule for mass production three years ago. They should be in consumers hands by mid-2019, even though no official information has been given about an official listing of computers that will include these processors. It’s believed that they will come in future Macs along with the upcoming Gen11 integrated GPU. This new processor promises improved speeds un AI related tasks, cryptography and machine learning. It would also be the first step towards supercomputers with petabytes of RAM or 48 cores.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Via
ArsTechnica
Source
9to5Mac
Posted In
iOS, Other OS, Tablets, Windows
Tags
10nm, Apple, Intel, Mac, MacBook, News, processors
, , , , , ,
About The Author
Samuel Martinez
A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.
OnePlus 6T - The Need For Speed