Xiaomi India has teased a new phone launch for India. The teaser has been rolled out via Twitter, and the company has highlighted that “108MP is coming”. Xiaomi has already introduced Mi CC9 Pro in China earlier this month, which packs Samsung’s 108MP Bright HMX sensor.

If we go by just the tweet/teaser alone, we can’t be sure that Mi India will launch the Mi CC9 Pro, or the Mi Note 10 (Mi CC9 Pro’s International name), as there is no mention of the phones name.

In-fact we have our doubts that Mi India would release Mi Note 10 in India as the CC9 Pro is priced at 2799 yuan which is roughly ₹28,000 (approx. $399), and Indian smartphone users won’t accept this phone very gracefully because it’s an expensive phone as per Indian smartphone market.

We will know more about the phone in the coming days as the launch of “108MP phone” is expected by mid-december.

Source: Mi India Twitter