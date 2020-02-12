Google Earth View
Google has added over 1,000 new high-resolution Earth View wallpapers. It takes the total number of available wallpapers in Earth View to 2,500. Further, the update includes snaps taken from places like Antarctica, Australia, Greenland, Saudi Arabia, Venezuela, and the United States.

For reference, Google’s Earth View is a collection of “the most striking landscapes found in Google Earth.” It came from people taking screenshots of the virtual globe for desktop backdrops.

The Earth View wallpapers can be used for Ambient Mode on idle Chromecast-connected screens, Smart Display Photo Frame, Android TVs and Wallpapers app on Android.

Users can check out the new wallpapers in the Earth View Gallery. Plus, they are also available in the Earth View Chrome Extension.

Source: Google Blog

