10 million Huawei Mate 20-series phones already sold

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro was introduced on October 16 last year. It continues the triple-camera trend of the P20 Pro, granted, with a ranger strange arrangement. It was also among the first commercially available smartphones to feature a 7nm processor, namely the Kirin 980. It was accompanied on stage by the Mate 20, sharing many of its specs.

Less than five months since its announcement, Huawei is proud to announce that it managed to ship more than 10 million units combined of the Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro.

Looking to the future, everything we do in Huawei CBG will continue to begin and end with consumers. Our ultimate goal is to lead the transformation of the smart device industry and deliver an inspired, intelligent experience to consumers across all scenarios. — Kevin Ho, president of Handset Business of Huawei Consumer Business Group

Last year, Huawei managed to break another record by shipping more than 200 million smartphones combined for the entire year. It also surpassed Apple for the second place after Samsung, and now it wants to dethrone the Galaxy-maker with the Mate 20 series, the upcoming P30 series, its foldable Mate X, as well as several other budget and mid-range offerings.