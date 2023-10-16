The Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro flagships are some of the best smartphones in 2023, but did you know they have many more features than you initially thought? The new Pixels are equipped with lots of new features, and here we highlighted some of the best and coolest ones to help you get to know your new device. Some of the new features allow you to take and edit photos, audio, video, and the ability to create unique wallpapers, use the LED flash in a more useful way, and many more.

10 Thermometer (Pixel 8 Pro)

If you’ve seen the leaks, you might already know that the larger Pixel 8 Pro comes with a thermometer. Scanning objects for a short second can give you the temperature of the surface, enabling you to check the temperature of beverages and cookware within seconds. If you ever wanted to see the temperature of your food, drink, or bottle you left in the sun for too long, you now can.

9 Pro Camera Features (Pixel 8 Pro)

Once again, this is exclusive to the larger Pixel 8 Pro. If you want more control over your photos and videos, you’ll have to get the Pixel 8 Pro, as it enables you “Pro” features. If you’re after more impressive low-light photos, sharper selfies, and better zoom, as well as HDR+ color grading for videos, the Pixel 8 Pro will be the better and more capable smartphone.

Additionally, Video Boost is a new feature that will essentially let you turn on Night Sight for videos. It’s a Pixel 8 Pro exclusive feature, and it’ll make dark videos appear brighter, more colorful, and balanced when recording at night or in low-light conditions.

While it’s not technically a feature, updates often include new options, settings, and features. Google promises the Pixel 8 series an impressive 7 years of OS and security updates, and the company highlighted that these would improve the Feature Drops, a quarterly upgrade program that brings brand-new features to existing and new Pixel devices.

7 Best Take

Have you ever found yourself taking a group photo, only to find that someone had their eyes closed or refused to give the facial expression you were looking for? Well, best take will fix that in post. If you ever take a photo that doesn’t satisfy your needs, Best Take will scan the photo and analyze the faces. It will offer additional facial expressions for every individual to match the theme you were initially going for, allowing you to take the best photo.

6 Magic Editor

Magic Editor is a tool that, like most features in this category, lives in the Google Photos app. It lets you analyze photos and scan and move any object on the screen. Google demonstrates the tool by repositioning individuals and changing the sky and other elements on the photo to match the look. It can also remove unwanted distractions, so you can wave goodbye to those who walked in front of you, or near your subjects while you took the perfect photo.

5 Audio Magic Eraser

Audio Magic Eraser is an AI-powered tool, like most of the other features in this category, that allows you to remove unwanted noise from videos. It essentially enables you to take out high-pitched and background noise in a few simple clicks, allowing you and your viewers to focus on what’s important. For example, If you record a video of you skating near a train track with a train passing by, the tool should, in theory, be able to pick up the sound of your skates and remove the train, wind, and the track sound, or lower it to a level where it’s no longer in focus.

4 Photo Unblur

While the new Pixels focus heavily on improving the camera capability in all lighting conditions, there are times when a fast-moving object results in blurry shots. To combat this, Google made a Photo Unblur feature to sharpen new and existing images in your library. Fixing these photos is as easy as tapping on them, instantly resulting in sharp, and clear photos.

3 Automatic Music Recognition

Did you know that most, if not all, Pixel phones can recognize music automatically. Pixel phones can automatically show you the artist’s name and the song name on your lockscreen, letting you know what’s playing on the radio, or in the restaurant. You can turn the Now Playing feature on to identify songs in just a few taps:

Head to Settings

Select Display

Tap on Lock Screen

Enable Now Playing

You can also see the Now Playing History that shows you all the songs the feature has recognized around you.

2 AI Wallpapers

The latest Pixel 8 series comes with a new AI Wallpapers feature that lets you customize and personalize your device on a whole new level. If you ever wanted to generate unique and one-of-a-kind wallpapers, you’ll be happy to find out that this is now possible on the Pixel 8 series of smartphones.

You can simply long-press on the homescreen, and select Wallpapers & Style

Select More wallpapers

Select AI Wallpaper

Select from one of the already existing prompts and tap on the words to change them to whatever you want to show and generate

Once you’re done, tap on the tick and then on Set Wallpaper

Users will also be able to change their lock screen shortcuts and clock styles with even more options.

Google says this feature will first be available for the Google Pixel 8 series of smartphones. The same feature was also announced to be present in Android 14, although it’s not currently known when it’ll become available for other smartphones and device makers.

1 Flip to Shhh

Pixel phones nearly always had the ability to Flip to Shhh, but many users are unaware of this cool and useful feature. If you don’t want to pick up a call or you’re in a meeting, you can simply flip your phone and silence it, which will automatically toggle on Do Not Disturb mode. If you receive a call or multiple notifications, you can flip and silence the phone.

To turn on Flip to Shhh, follow the steps below:

Go into Settings

Tap on Digital Wellbeing

Find Flip to Shhh and turn it on