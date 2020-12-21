Apple cleverly plans its new releases right in time for holiday shopping, so there’s always a good chance that you might be gifted a brand new iPhone, Apple Watch, or AirPods this time of the year. If that’s the case, we have 10 deals on Apple accessories to help you get the most out of your new Apple devices.

NightStand for Apple Watch

The Apple Watch is a sleek piece of tech, but it’s included charging could use some work. This NightStand is a much more elegant solution that showcases your beautiful new Apple Watch while it’s charging.

Get the NightStand for Apple Watch for $14.99 (Reg. $24.99).

Earhoox 2.0 AirPods Attachment (2-Pack)

The AirPods are some of the most popular Bluetooth earbuds on the market, but they won’t fit everyone. The Earhooks 2.0 solves that by giving you a snug, ergonomic fit so that your AirPods won’t come out unless you want them to.

Get an Earhoox 2.0 AirPods Attachment (2-Pack) for $15.99 (Reg. $20).

10-Ft Cloth MFi-Certified Lightning Cable

Your typical, rubber-coated Lightning cables tend to get tangled and ripped easily, but this cable is braided out of a tangle-resistant cloth fiber for easy storing while you’re on the go. Plus, it’s a whopping 10 feet long, so you won’t have a problem charging from the other side of your room.

Get a 10-Ft Cloth MFi-Certified Lightning Cable for $14.99 (Reg. $39).

Apple Watch Wireless Charger Keychain

You already know how unwieldy the Apple Watch charger is at this point, so the thought of charging it while on the go is a complete nightmare. This charging keychain eliminates the hassle and bulk of an Apple Watch charger while coming in a discreet package.

Get an Apple Watch Wireless Charger Keychain for $19.99 (Reg. $49).

Docking Station for iPhone, Apple Watch, & AirPods

Aren’t you lucky? You got an iPhone, an Apple Watch, and AirPods? Keep them powered up while eliminating cable clutter with this Loma Living Docking Station. It’ll charge all three of your devices wirelessly and is constructed out of solid walnut, making it a sleek addition to your desk or nightstand.

Get a Docking Station for iPhone, Apple Watch, & AirPods for $137 (Reg. $146).

iKlips C Apple Lightning/USB-C Flash Drive

With the iKlips C, backing up and transferring files between your iPhone, tablet, and computer have never been as easy. It’s the world’s first MFi-certified USB-C and Lightning flash drive, allowing you to quickly transfer important files from your iPhone or iPad simply by plugging it in. You can also encrypt your files using a password, Face ID, or Touch ID based on your device model.

The iKlips C earned over $117 thousand on Kickstarter, making it one of the most popular accessories on this list.

Get an iKlips C Apple Lightning/USB-C Flash Drive for $139.99 (Reg. $179).

Apple Watch Portable USB Charger

Keeping your Apple Watch charged can be tough while on the go, but this portable charger can help. It starts charging immediately after contact and can bring your Watch to 100 percent within 2 to 3 hours.

Get an Apple Watch Portable USB Charger for $18.99 (Reg. $39).

Magnetic Power Tiles: 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Station

These magnetic power tiles by Electronic Avenue make the perfect charging station if your needs are constantly changing. It can charge a phone, AirPods, and Apple Watch wirelessly, and the tiles can detach from each other based on the devices you use constantly.

Get a Magnetic Power Tiles: 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Station for $18.99 (Reg. $39).

Aduro Fidget Magnetic Self-Winding MFi Lightning Cable

Digging through your bag for a Lightning cable can be a hassle if it gets tanged and caught. Luckily, this Aduro cable self-winds back to normal magnetically, making it easy to store and forget until you need it.

Get an Aduro Fidget Magnetic Self-Winding MFi Lightning Cable for $18.99 (Reg. $39).

Magnetic Wireless Charger for iPhone 12

One of the iPhone 12’s biggest selling points is MagSafe charging, but this affordable alternative comes in at $10 less than Apple’s official MagSafe puck. It uses Qi technology to deliver 15W of fast charging, and it comes with a host of safety features to prevent damage to your iPhone while charging.

Get a Magnetic Wireless Charger for iPhone 12 for $29.99 (Reg. $39).