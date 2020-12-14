The current 8th-generation iPad was launched in September this year, and it seems like the device is already due for a refresh. If rumors are to be believed, Apple is indeed working on a new iPad. While it is tipped to sport a bigger display, it could come equipped with a home button with Touch ID. It is said to arrive in the early half of 2021. Now, a new leak has surfaced online, which allegedly reveals the specifications of the upcoming 9th-gen iPad.

The latest development comes from a tipster named Tron who goes by the username @cozyplanes on Twitter. He tweeted that the 2021 iPad will have a 10.5-inch Retina display with a home button that has Touch ID. It likely means that the iPad will sport the old design and not the new design language of the iPad Air 2020, which was brought to the model from the iPad Pro lineup. That said, the leakster goes on to say that the iPad will be thinner and lighter than the current one.

Double the storage for lesser price?

According to the tipster, the 2021 iPad will be powered by the Apple A13 Bionic chipset, which is a generation old. For the unaware, the iPhone 11 series is powered by the A13 chipset. However, it is by no means a weak processor in 2020. Further, the next iPad is tipped to come equipped with 4GB of RAM instead of the 3GB found on the current-gen variant. For reference, the 2020 iPad comes with 3GB of RAM. If previous reports are to be believed then the next iPad could have 64GB of storage in the base model, which is double the storage that Apple provides with the 8th-generation iPad.

As reported before, the latest leak claims that the 9th-gen iPad could be priced at $299 for the base variant. In contrast, the latest iPad with 32GB storage sells at $329. This means Apple is aiming to double the storage and bring down the price tag simultaneously.