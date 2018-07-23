JD.com plans to expand to Europe by the end of the year; US presence planned too

JD.com (also known as Jingdong, formerly 360buy) is China’s second largest e-commerce company, with an operating revenue of US$55.689 billion in 2017. The Fortune Global 500 company is planning to expand its operation to Europe, according to a recent report from Germany.

Founder and CEO of JD.com, Richard Liu, said the company is also planning on opening an office in Germany by the end of 2018. It’s not only Europe JD.com is after; the B2C giant is heavily investing in logistics and offline retail in order to penetrate both European and the US market. The Tmall competitor plans to have its plan for European presence finalized by the end of the year.

In order to achieve that, Liu said that even takeovers could be a possibility: “If we see a good opportunity then we will seize it“. “For me it’s no longer just about selling products from Germany in China. I would also like to sell products in Europe. We have just got to clarify the details,” the CEO added.