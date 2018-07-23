Samsung Galaxy Note 9 unboxed early, leaked video shows box, device, specs

Either Samsung is going to do a font-change/rebranding on the Galaxy Note9 logo/inscription, or the sticker on the screen is not the original one, or we need to keep skeptical about this as things might not be as legit as they seem.

There’s little we didn’t know about the Galaxy Note 9, to be launched at the beginning of next month. Thanks to all the recent leaks, more and more of the phone’s upcoming features stopped being a secret. However, today’s video (embedded below for your viewing pleasure, until it’s taken down) tries to fill in all the blanks.

As per the description on the alleged box, we’re looking at a 6.3-inch full rectangle, or 6.2-inch rounded corner screen, 6GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. This being a T-Mobile unit (judging by the sticker on the front), we’re guessing the processor is not an Exynos chip, but rather a Snapdragon 845 (to be confirmed yet). However, this could be a European T-Mobile unit, as we’re spotting a table with compatible countries on the back (and a European charger in the box), in which case it might be the Exynos 9820.

Other specs include a dual 12MP+12MP camera setup on the rear with optical image stabilization for both units, 8MP auto-focus webcam, IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, wireless charging (with pad included) as well as the AKG-tuned earphones bundled.

Inside the alleged box you’ll find, pretty much like in the case of the Note8, a pair of the aforementioned AKG earphones, an Adaptive Fast Charger, USB-C cable, USB-C dongle, and what appears to be a screen protector (though it might not be part of the final retail package).

We still don’t have a price yet, but we have a feeling that it’ll change soon. Let us know what you think! Keep skeptical.