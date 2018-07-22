Xiaomi Mi A2 said to cost at least $300 in Romania

It’s been a while since we’ve rolled out the “affordable flagship” juxtaposition, but if there is ever a time to apply it to a certain situation, it would have to be with Xiaomi and its Mi X series. The Mi 6X launched with a reasonable Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and landed down at $250 in China.

This Tuesday, the company will likely debut the Mi 6X in Android One form as the Mi A2 in Madrid. Stock Android software and fast updates will be the main attractions here, but will there be an import fee to come with it? There have been some early suggestions in Switzerland that it would be kept to a minimum.

Not the case in Romania. Retail sources have pinged Mobilissimo.ro on pricing and availability for the Mi A2 in two configurations. With all other specs being the same (including the 4GB of RAM), PC Garage will sell the 32GB version for 1,399 lei ($352) and the 64GB unit for 1,599 lei ($403), both representing big markups from home country pricing. General tech shop QuickMobile offers more reasonable pricing at 1,272 lei ($320) and 1,399 lei, respectively — entering promo code QUICK202 at checkout will tack on a 3 percent discount.

QuickMobile claims 7-day delivery while PC Garage lists availability in 12 days, but it looks like we’re looking at the turn of August before people start unboxing the latest global Xiaomi phone.

Will it reach North America? The United States still seems out of the question, but Xiaomi already has a tendril of business in Mexico. We’ll keep tabs on this for you.