Galaxy Note 9 S-Pen bluetooth features, battery size & Wireless Charger Duo exposed

galaxy note 9 s-pen

The fact that the S-Pen inside the upcoming Galaxy Note 9 will be smarter with Bluetooth functionality has already been confirmed. Thanks to a leaked Galaxy Tab S4 firmware and a subsequent teardown of the new AirCommand app, we now know what some of those tricks will be. The Galaxy Tab S4 is expected to feature the same S-Pen that will ship with the Note 9.

The Note 9 S-Pen will have a battery (of unknown size at the moment) to support Bluetooth connections. The XDA teardown of the app revealed the below:

    • Control music with the S-Pen. This will probably allow you to control music like you can with earbuds by pressing the play/pause button. The S-Pen button will probably let you play and pause music while also allowing you to skip music tracks.
    • Use the S-Pen as a remote camera shutter. This could be useful in situations where you want to take a picture of yourself and prop up your phone.
    • You will be able to remotely unlock your phone if the S-Pen was removed from the phone and then the phone locks.
    • You will be able to press the S-Pen button to do more in a range of apps. We don’t know about what other integrations with apps the S-Pen will have, though, as the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 hasn’t launched.
    • Press and hold the Pen button to open any app or S-Pen feature.
    • Set up single and double press Pen actions.

Note 9 battery

The battery rating for the upcoming Galaxy Note 9 has been rumored to be 4,000mAh (that’s 21% bigger than the Note8). Thanks to a leaked compliance document from the Brazilian regulator (photo above) we now have a solid confirmation. The battery size is indeed listed to be one of 4,000mAh.

Wireless Charger Duo

Last, but not least, thanks to a recent Twitter leak, we get a glimpse at the upcoming Samsung Wireless Charger Duo (photo above). It will support dual fast Wireless charging of either two phones, a phone and a watch (Galaxy Watch specifically called out), and will do so using the QI standard.

Nothing certain is known about this charger, but it looks like it will be marketed as a Note 9 accessory. However, if the rumors are true, the Galaxy Note 9 and the Tizen-powered Galaxy Watch will likely be unveiled together at the same event. That would make this charger officially an accessory for both devices.

