The Galaxy Note 9 leak you need to know what to expect

This is the lastest Galaxy Note 9 leak. We’ve previously seen another on Tuesday, and that particular one was showing off the boot screen and a rather dark photo of the phone’s back. What we have here today is a photo of the device showing the About Phone screen, with the model number SM-N960U. This means that we’re looking at the upcoming North American variant, as the Note8 before had the model number SM-N950U in the US.

The back confirms the new horizontal dual-camera setup and the fingerprint scanner beneath the camera system (flanked by the insane amount of fingerprints Midnight Black versions are able to collect).

The picture below shows off the progress of downloading an August 1 security patch for Android, but what’s more interesting is the cracked screen. The previous leak also featured a cracked screen and judging by the pattern we’re probably looking at the same phone.

Considering all the legit-looking numbers, inscriptions, codes, stamps, stickers, etc., this looks to be a reliable leak, and chances are really big that this is what we’ll see at the beginning of next month. That nasty crack also makes it possible for this phone not to feature the new, nearly indestructible, Corning Gorilla Glass 6.