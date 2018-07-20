We may not see more Galaxy S devices after the Samsung Galaxy S10

Next year’s Samsung Galaxy S10 units may be the last to see the market as part of the Galaxy S line. Having three flagship smartphones could not be something that Samsung wants to do or at least that’s what we hear from South Korea.

Sales numbers for the Galaxy S9 duo haven’t been so good as previous years and every time we see a new Galaxy Note we think that it’s just a Galaxy S phone with an S Pen. Let’s add the fact that the foldable Galaxy X devices are coming next year as well, that three flagships imply more funds going to production, and marketing in a time when the company wants to improve profitability. Now, it’s easier to understand why the Galaxy S devices might disappear. Samsung would fuse the Note and S lines to make better Note devices and still have enough resources and time to improve the remaining flagships.

There’s a second theory about the changes that will come to Samsung. There might also be a possibility of seeing an S Pen in the Samsung Galaxy S smartphones and that the Note lineup might be the one sacrificed to make room for the Galaxy X, or at least that’s what The Bell’s sources say. The only thing that’s certain is that rumors will keep coming and only time will tell if we have to say goodbye to one of Samsung’s best.