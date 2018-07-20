Light there be a second Light | #PNWeekly 314 (LIVE at 3p ET)

What a busy week for things that don’t have to do with smartphones… well, at least directly! For example, Apple’s laptops. They try and fix one problem here and then make everything else better. The catch? You don’t get there without breaking a few eggs and scrambling them on a MacBook Pro. It’s hot. Too hot for its own good.

Also, are iPhone owners snobs? No. You judge everyone on an individual basis, especially the people that you would go out with on a date. But there’s a survey this week that got stuck in my craw and I gotta tweeze it outta there. All that plus a final verdict (or two) on the BlackBerry KEY2 and a piece of carry-on luggage that rolls with your punches. We’re bringing along a couple of old friends and it’s bound to be a great time on this episode of the Pocketnow Weekly!

Watch the YouTube live broadcast from 3:00pm Eastern on July 20th or check out the high-quality audio version right here. Talk back live while you’re watching the show on Twitter with #PNWeekly! You can shoot your listener emails to [email protected] for a shot at getting your question read aloud on the air at the end of the month!

Pocketnow Weekly 314

July 20, 2018

Host

Jules Wang

Guests

Jaime Rivera

Brandon Miniman (XDA-Developers)

Joshua Vergara (YouTube)

