Google to replace Android with Fuchsia? Huawei notch solution & more – Pocketnow Daily

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about Google’s Fuchsia OS and the possibility of it replacing Android in the next 5 years. Then we talk about Huawei and some new patents that provide a solution for the notch with a camera hole in the display. Samsung will apparently launch their Bixby Speaker this August and will feature the S-Ray concept they showed at CES. NASA is teaming up with Samsung with a project called ‘A Moon for All Mankind’ in which you can experience the moon landing through a Gear VR. We end today’s show with the announcement of Corning’s Gorilla Glass 6, which is said to be twice as strong as the previous generation.

Fuchsia OS might take Android’s place 5 years from now
Huawei might have found a way to get rid of the notch
Samsung to launch its Bixby smart speaker in August, cheaper than the Google Home Max
Samsung and NASA’s “A Moon for All Mankind” VR exhibit debuts in New York
Gorilla Glass 6 will take your phone one step closer to indestructible

