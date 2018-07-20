Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about Google’s Fuchsia OS and the possibility of it replacing Android in the next 5 years. Then we talk about Huawei and some new patents that provide a solution for the notch with a camera hole in the display. Samsung will apparently launch their Bixby Speaker this August and will feature the S-Ray concept they showed at CES. NASA is teaming up with Samsung with a project called ‘A Moon for All Mankind’ in which you can experience the moon landing through a Gear VR. We end today’s show with the announcement of Corning’s Gorilla Glass 6, which is said to be twice as strong as the previous generation.

– Fuchsia OS might take Android’s place 5 years from now

– Huawei might have found a way to get rid of the notch

– Samsung to launch its Bixby smart speaker in August, cheaper than the Google Home Max

– Samsung and NASA’s “A Moon for All Mankind” VR exhibit debuts in New York

– Gorilla Glass 6 will take your phone one step closer to indestructible