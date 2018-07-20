Other OS

Galaxy Watch seen at FCC with sleeker package

Contents

The ghosts of Samsung future continue to haunt with rumors and leaks, but in this case, it’s an official piece of business that should verify a couple of things.

SamMobile has dug up application documents to the FCC on a model numbered SM-R815. The FCC ID labeling clearly labels it with the Galaxy Watch name, not Gear S4 as it would’ve been otherwise.

We also learn that the device will feature a display spanning 30.2mm across or 1.19 inches. It’s sleeker than previous the Gear S3 display of 1.3 inches and closer to par with last year’s Gear Sport at 1.2 inches. Perhaps a sleeker display will mean a smaller case and small lugs for thinner bands.

It’s been reported that the Galaxy Watch will come in two sizes — this reveals one of them, but in a cellular configuration as the SM-R800 and SM-R810 have also been mentioned.

Furthermore, it’s said to feature Tizen OS, not Wear OS as suggested at several points, and launch on a similar schedule with the Galaxy Note 9 from an August 9 announcement to an August 24 start of sales.

Share This Post
Join the discussion...
Via
SamMobile
Source
FCC
Posted In
Other OS, Wearables
Tags
certification, Design, Display, FCC, Galaxy Watch, Gear S4, News, Samsung, Smartwatches, Tizen OS, US
, , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.