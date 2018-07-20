Galaxy Watch seen at FCC with sleeker package

The ghosts of Samsung future continue to haunt with rumors and leaks, but in this case, it’s an official piece of business that should verify a couple of things.

SamMobile has dug up application documents to the FCC on a model numbered SM-R815. The FCC ID labeling clearly labels it with the Galaxy Watch name, not Gear S4 as it would’ve been otherwise.

We also learn that the device will feature a display spanning 30.2mm across or 1.19 inches. It’s sleeker than previous the Gear S3 display of 1.3 inches and closer to par with last year’s Gear Sport at 1.2 inches. Perhaps a sleeker display will mean a smaller case and small lugs for thinner bands.

It’s been reported that the Galaxy Watch will come in two sizes — this reveals one of them, but in a cellular configuration as the SM-R800 and SM-R810 have also been mentioned.

Furthermore, it’s said to feature Tizen OS, not Wear OS as suggested at several points, and launch on a similar schedule with the Galaxy Note 9 from an August 9 announcement to an August 24 start of sales.