Xiaomi Mi Max 3 specs now official as phone gets announced

The Xiaomi Mi Max 3 specs and renders we’ve seen leaked earlier this week turned out to be true. The phone did indeed launch on July 19, as expected, and borrows many of the internals of the Redmi Note 5. The three colors have also been confirmed: black, champagne gold, and blue, and the price-tag makes this a rather attractive mid-ranger at CNY1,699 (or roughly $250) for the 4/64GB version, and CNY1,999 (around $300) for the 6/128GB variant.

The other Xiaomi Mi Max 3 specs include, unsurprisingly, a 6.9-inch screen with Full HD+ resolution (1080 x 2160), and that beastly 5,500mAh battery. The Snapdragon 636 is found at its core, backed up by either 4- or 6GB of RAM, paired with 64- or 128GB of storage, respectively. The camera duo on the back includes, as expected, a 12- and a 5MP unit, while the front-facer is an eight-megapixel unit.

Other notable Xiaomi Mi Max 3 specs include a 3.5mm headphone jack, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C, AI camera, face unlock, stereo speakers, and Android 8.1 (EMUI 9.5 flavor).

While it’s definitely not going to be named a flagship (nor a flagship killer), the Mi Max 3 is worth paying attention to, especially thanks to its price.