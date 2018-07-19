Samsung to launch its Bixby smart speaker in August, cheaper than the Google Home Max

We all know that Siri and the HomePod haven’t had a great success in the smart speaker market due to its price and the competition. Now Samsung wants to enter the same market, hoping that Bixby can compete against Alexa and the Google Assistant in a new smart speaker.

The smart speaker market is completely dominated by Amazon Echo and Google Home products. However, Samsung may be launching a new smart speaker during the Unpacked event on August 9th. This new smart speaker will use Bixby 2.0 the newest version of the digital assistant and it’s rumored that it will also have the ability of playing audio in the direction of the person talking to it. This comes from the S-Ray concept Samsung presented at CES earlier this year.

The best thing about this bowl-shaped high end speaker with legs is that it should be priced $300 or less if the information from The Wall Street Journal is correct. This price is cheaper than the Apple HomePod and the Google Home Max, but still more expensive than other models in the market.