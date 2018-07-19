Android

MacBook Pro Core i9 overheat issues, Galaxy S10 design variants & more – Pocketnow Daily

Contents

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the new MacBook Pro which comes with heat throttling issues that affect it’s performance. Then we talk about the 2018 iPhones’ chargers as they will bring 18W USB-C Fast Chargers out of the box however, if you want to buy the charger separately they will be out of stock until a ‘near future’. Ming Chi Kuo just revealed more details of the Samsung Galaxy S10 trio which will match the new iPhones’ sizes.The Samsung Gear line-up is apparently going to die and the Galaxy Watch will replace it, it will still run Tizen despite rumors claiming it would bring Android Wear. We end today’s show with deals for the Huawei Mate 10 Pro at B&H Photo.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:
Apple and processor throttling are a thing again, now on the MacBook Pro
Fast chargers are coming with new iPhones, but there’s a catch for existing iPhone owners
Kuo: Samsung Galaxy S10 will match 2018 iPhone sizes
Samsung Gear S4 might be no more, but we’re still getting a Watch
Huawei Mate 10 Pro at $499.99, that’s $300 off at B&H

Share This Post
Join the discussion...
Posted In
Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables, Windows
Tags
Pocketnow Daily Video
About The Author
Jaime Rivera
Jaime has been a fan of technology since he got his first computer when he was 12, and has followed the evolution of mobile technology from the PDA to everything we see today. As our Multimedia Manger, he’s been in-charge of growing our YouTube hobby into one of the biggest video channels in the industry. When he’s not building one of our videos, or filming our Pocketnow Daily, he can be found in his second biggest passion, which is running and fitness. Read more about Jaime Rivera!