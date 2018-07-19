Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the new MacBook Pro which comes with heat throttling issues that affect it’s performance. Then we talk about the 2018 iPhones’ chargers as they will bring 18W USB-C Fast Chargers out of the box however, if you want to buy the charger separately they will be out of stock until a ‘near future’. Ming Chi Kuo just revealed more details of the Samsung Galaxy S10 trio which will match the new iPhones’ sizes.The Samsung Gear line-up is apparently going to die and the Galaxy Watch will replace it, it will still run Tizen despite rumors claiming it would bring Android Wear. We end today’s show with deals for the Huawei Mate 10 Pro at B&H Photo.

– Apple and processor throttling are a thing again, now on the MacBook Pro

– Fast chargers are coming with new iPhones, but there’s a catch for existing iPhone owners

– Kuo: Samsung Galaxy S10 will match 2018 iPhone sizes

– Samsung Gear S4 might be no more, but we’re still getting a Watch

– Huawei Mate 10 Pro at $499.99, that’s $300 off at B&H