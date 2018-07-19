Huawei might have found a way to get rid of the notch

The notch, some people love it, others hate it. The good thing is that thanks to Huawei we might be seeing this trend come to an end.

Huawei could present a better option than a pop-up camera or a notch to give more screen to body ratio to their smartphones and consumers. According to a diagram shown at ETNews, the selfie camera in a new Huawei smartphone would be placed in a hole. This hole can be considered to be a bit more practical and much less intrusive than the notch. We also have to mention that this hole would be punched directly into the display panel, so we might see the camera of a new Huawei unit completely surrounded by the screen.

There’s no clue or rumors at least that can give us an idea of which model is going to present the new design but my money is on the next smartphone of the Mate series.