Gorilla Glass 6 will take your phone one step closer to indestructible

With smartphones becoming more integral in consumers’ lives,

Gorilla® Glass 6 provides unprecedented protection against multiple drops

CORNING, N.Y., July 18, 2018 — Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) today introduced its latest breakthrough in glass technology, Corning® Gorilla® Glass 6. Built on a decade-long legacy of delivering the toughest cover glass available for consumer mobile devices, Gorilla Glass 6 is Corning’s most durable cover glass to date.

“As consumers become more dependent on their smartphones, the opportunity for potentially damaging drops is also on the rise. Now more than ever, it’s critical the cover glass provides outstanding protection,” said John Bayne, vice president and general manager, Corning Gorilla Glass. “Corning Gorilla Glass 6 improves upon Gorilla® Glass 5 by surviving drops from higher heights, but, more importantly, has been engineered to survive multiple drops.”

Durability that Adds Up

A recent worldwide Toluna consumer study revealed that, on average, people drop their phones seven times a year, with more than 50 percent of the drops occurring at 1 meter or below. To improve cover glass performance, Corning scientists developed and engineered an entirely new material to address the challenge of multiple drops. On average, in lab tests, Gorilla Glass 6 survived 15 drops from 1 meter onto rough surfaces, and is up to two times better than Gorilla Glass 5. Under the same test conditions, competitive glass compositions, such as soda lime and aluminosilicate, did not survive the first drop.

“Gorilla Glass 6 is an entirely new glass composition that can be chemically strengthened to give it significantly higher levels of compression than is possible with Gorilla Glass 5. This enables Gorilla Glass 6 to be more resistant to damage,” said Dr. Jaymin Amin, vice president of technology and product development, Corning Gorilla Glass and Corning Specialty Materials. “Moreover, with breaks during drops being a probabilistic event, the added compression helps increase, on average, the likelihood of survival through multiple drop events.”

Setting the Pace for Modern Device Designs

In addition to larger front displays with more surface area, mobile device manufacturers are also embracing phone designs with glass backs. These designs are providing new features and applications for consumers, such as enhanced wireless charging, larger screen sizes with smaller bezels, and customization through printed glass backs. With its optical clarity, touch sensitivity, scratch resistance, efficient wireless charging and enhanced durability, Gorilla Glass 6 is poised to enable these new design trends.

“In addition to addressing drop height and drop frequency, Gorilla Glass 6 was also developed to meet the requirements of modern designs that use glass for more than 85 percent of the enclosure. With both its aesthetic and performance advantages, glass is on the right side of the technology curve and will continue to be the material of choice for mobile consumer electronics,” said Scott Forester, division vice president, Marketing and Innovation Products, Corning Gorilla Glass.

Today, Corning Gorilla Glass has been designed into more than 6 billion devices by more than 45 major brands. Corning Gorilla Glass 6 is the just the latest example of Corning’s continued commitment to innovation – using its core understanding of material science and process-development expertise to create life-changing products.

Corning Gorilla Glass 6 is currently being evaluated by multiple customers, and expected to reach the market in the next several months.

For additional information, videos, and images please visit our media resource center.



About Corning Gorilla Glass

Corning Gorilla Glass was launched in September 2007, literally creating the cover glass industry it currently leads. Since its inception, Corning Gorilla Glass has become the cover glass of choice for device manufacturers around the globe. The durable cover glass technology has been designed into more than 6 billion consumer electronic devices by more than 45 major OEMs. Today, it would be difficult to find a premium handheld device, anywhere in the world, without Corning Gorilla Glass. Formed through Corning’s proprietary fusion draw process and strengthened through an ion-exchange process, Corning Gorilla Glass continues to deliver industry-leading performance and durability with a thin, pristine surface that is ideal for the Mobile Consumer Electronics industry, as well as Automotive and Interior Architecture applications.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995), which are based on current expectations and assumptions about Corning’s financial results and business operations, that involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include: the effects of acquisitions, dispositions and other similar transactions by the Company, the effect of global business, financial, economic and political conditions; tariffs and import duties; currency fluctuations between the U.S. dollar and other currencies, primarily the Japanese yen, New Taiwan dollar, euro, Chinese yuan, and South Korean won; product demand and industry capacity; competitive products and pricing; availability and costs of critical components and materials; new product development and commercialization; order activity and demand from major customers; the amount and timing of our cash flows and earnings and other conditions, which may affect our ability to pay our quarterly dividend at the planned level or to repurchase shares at planned levels; possible disruption in commercial activities due to terrorist activity, cyber-attack, armed conflict, political or financial instability, natural disasters, or major health concerns; unanticipated disruption to equipment, facilities, IT systems or operations; effect of regulatory and legal developments; ability to pace capital spending to anticipated levels of customer demand; rate of technology change; ability to enforce patents and protect intellectual property and trade secrets; adverse litigation; product and components performance issues; retention of key personnel; customer ability, most notably in the Display Technologies segment, to maintain profitable operations and obtain financing to fund their ongoing operations and manufacturing expansions and pay their receivables when due; loss of significant customers; changes in tax laws and regulations including the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017; and the potential impact of legislation, government regulations, and other government action and investigations.

For a complete listing of risks and other factors, please reference the risk factors and forward-looking statements described in our annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the day that they are made, and Corning undertakes no obligation to update them in light of new information or future events.

Web Disclosure

In accordance with guidance provided by the SEC regarding the use of company websites and social media channels to disclose material information, Corning Incorporated (“Corning”) wishes to notify investors, media, and other interested parties that it uses its website (http://www.corning.com/worldwide/en/about-us/news-events.html) to publish important information about the company, including information that may be deemed material to investors, or supplemental to information contained in this or other press releases. The list of websites and social media channels that the company uses may be updated on Corning’s media and website from time to time. Corning encourages investors, media, and other interested parties to review the information Corning may publish through its website and social media channels as described above, in addition to the company’s SEC filings, press releases, conference calls, and webcasts.

About Corning Incorporated

Corning (www.corning.com) is one of the world's leading innovators in materials science, with a more than 165-year track record of life-changing inventions. Corning applies its unparalleled expertise in glass science, ceramic science, and optical physics along with its deep manufacturing and engineering capabilities to develop category-defining products that transform industries and enhance people's lives. Corning succeeds through sustained investment in RD&E, a unique combination of material and process innovation, and deep, trust-based relationships with customers who are global leaders in their industries.

Corning's capabilities are versatile and synergistic, which allows the company to evolve to meet changing market needs, while also helping our customers capture new opportunities in dynamic industries. Today, Corning's markets include optical communications, mobile consumer electronics, display technology, automotive, and life sciences vessels. Corning's industry-leading products include damage-resistant cover glass for mobile devices; precision glass for advanced displays; optical fiber, wireless technologies, and connectivity solutions for state-of-the-art communications networks; trusted products to accelerate drug discovery and delivery; and clean-air technologies for cars and trucks.

Media Relations Contacts:

Sarah Pakyala

(607) 974-4902

[email protected]

Gabrielle Bailey

(607) 974-6394

[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:

Ann H.S. Nicholson

(607) 974-6716

[email protected]