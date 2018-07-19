Fuchsia OS might take Android’s place 5 years from now

It’s been a while since we started seeing rumors of new software developed by Google called Fuchsia OS. It was clear from the beginning that it was Google’s intention to replace Android at some point, we just didn’t know exactly when. Now, it seems that enough progress has been made and this transition could be made soon.

Google’s plan for Fuchsia OS is very clear, they want an operating system that can replace Android, a single OS that can be found in smartphones, tablets, computers and smart devices. A team of 100 engineers have been working in Fuchsia OS and they expect to achieve this goal in 5 years. Google is also designing this software so that it can work on screens of all sizes and so that it can be mainly controlled by voice.

We may see this new software only in Google devices at first, but it’s not clear if the rest of the devices from other companies will have to make the transition. In other words, Android might still be available for a while or for as long as Google wants to keep it alive. In the mean time we can expect a smart speaker within the next three years to have Fuchsia OS in it.