Samsung Gear S4 might be no more, but we’re still getting a Watch

During the last weeks we’ve been covering rumors saying that Samsung is launching a new smartwatch on August 9th, the successor of the Gear S3. Logically we were drawn to think of the Gear S4 but apparently Samsung has decided to name this new device, the Galaxy Watch.

Rumors keep coming concerning the new Galaxy Watch, but if there’s one that we can apparently discard is the fact that it’s coming with Wear OS. According to recent information the smartwatch will come with Tizen 4.0 since it’s the latest version of the OS, even though it was made official more than a year ago. Hopefully we’ll see an update soon, but in the meantime we can at least be sure that Bixby will be present in the Galaxy Watch and that it may be Samsung’s intention to make it one of its most important selling points.