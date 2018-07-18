Kuo: Samsung Galaxy S10 will match 2018 iPhone sizes

It’s a bit curious to see analyst Ming Chi Kuo giving information about Samsung devices but according to some recent information, the new Samsung Galaxy S10 units will have one more thing in common to this year’s iPhone lineup.

Apple is allegedly presenting three new iPhone models this year a 5.8” iPhone X, a 6.46” iPhone X Plus and a 6.1” LCD model iPhone. From Korea we expect three Samsung Galaxy S10 models as well for the first quarter of 2019, and here is where things get interesting. Apparently we could see the same sizes in these models, being the 6.1” and 6.4” models the ones to include an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner in their screens and the smallest 5.8” unit would have the fingerprint sensor embedded into its frame.

Kuo also expects the prices of these three new Samsung Galaxy S10 devices to be cheaper than the iPhones that are going to be launched this year, that the notch will stay away from these Galaxy Phones, and that they are going to be presented during next year’s MWC.

Source: MacRumors