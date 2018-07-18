LG’s restrained strategy folds, is on track to launch more smartphones than last year

So far this year, LG has launched the V30S ThinQ, the G7 ThinQ, the Q7, Q7α, Q7+, Q Stylus and X2 smartphones. Meanwhile, Samsung has pushed out the Galaxy S9, S9+, J3 (2018), J6 (2018), J7 (2018), J8 (2018), A6 (2018), A6+ (2018), A9 Star and A9 Star Lite. While not all phones are available in all markets, this means that, by our count, LG has put out eight models while Samsung has released ten.

We still have five-and-a-half months of 2018 to go. Among the big stars to expect from next month are the LG V40 and Galaxy Note 9.

Digitimes reports that this compares with Samsung and LG each launching just 11 smartphones for the entirety of 2016 and 2017. To be fair, while LG does have a tendency to stack most of its releases early in the year, Samsung has usually kept its push rate steady.

Why is this happening? Why did LG in particular feel the need to turn back on its proclaimed strategy of unveiling smartphones only “when it is needed?” The smartphone market is shrinking, that’s why.

Strategy Analytics recorded a 3 percent annual drop in first quarter shipments with more market share attracted by Apple and Chinese brands like Huawei and Xiaomi, the three of which have launched technologically innovative improvements in their series of smartphones.

Samsung recorded a minor drop in share to 22.6 percent while LG was drawn down to 3.3 percent. The Galaxy S9 is considered to be a minor iteration from the S8 while LG’s G7 is perceived to have failed in introducing unique and advanced features.

Still, it’s yet to be seen if either Korean brand will go hog crazy for variety and more phones in the back half of the calendar.