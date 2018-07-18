Jeff Bezos becomes richest man in recent history, top 3 dominated by tech

Amazon Inc.’s founder, Jeff Bezos (54, photo above), became the world’s richest man in modern history. With a net worth of $152 billion, the Albuquerque-born entrepreneur holds the largest individual fortune on the planet, at least since 1982, when Forbes published its first wealth ranking.

Bezos is followed by Microsoft-founder Bill Gates (62, photo below left), whose net worth today is $95.3 billion. Gates crossed the $100 billion threshold in 1992, which corresponds, inflation-adjusted, to $149 billion today, but Bezos managed to top that number as well.

Closing the top three is another tech-related personality (for an all-tech podium). Mark Zuckerberg’s (34, photo below right) net worth is valued at $83.8 billion, making Facebook‘s founder one of the few people richer (in billions) than their current age.

Three more tech-people are part of the top 10: Alphabet CEO Larry Page ranked 8th ($58.4 billion), Alphabet President Sergey Brin on 9th place ($56.9 billion), and Larry Ellison ($55.2 billion), founder of Oracle on the top 10 list’s final spot.

$793,4 billion is the amount resulting from adding up the net worth of the top 10, making them richer than 172 (out of 211) individual countries on the International Monetary Fund’s 2017 estimate numbers (GDP, total).