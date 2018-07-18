Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Note 9 will be Unpacked together, sources say

When the truth lies somewhere in between, it really makes telling it in an accurate and detailed way very difficult.

So, we’ve been trying to guess at what Samsung’s next smartwatch will be called after a few standby iterations of the Gear S3. “Gear S4” sounded like a natural progression, but the “Galaxy Watch” moniker came around along with rumors that the device would run Google’s Wear OS. Subsequent rumors have batted back and forth between “Gear” and “Galaxy” and Wear OS against the native Tizen OS. One rumor vaguely described the software as being “based on Android Wear,” which doesn’t exactly help us picture what’s going on.

Well, two sources have independently heard from sources that say that the Galaxy Watch will launch with Tizen OS. We’ve already covered the SamMobile report on Tizen 4.0, which will integrate Samsung’s artificial intelligence service Bixby with improved voice commands to control Internet of Things products.

ZDNet Korea affirms intelligence claiming that a wearable will launch away from the IFA convention timeframe for the first time. In fact, it would come in tandem with the Galaxy Note 9 for an announcement at Samsung’s Unpacked event on August 9 and sales from August 24.

It also associates the mainstream “Galaxy” brand with Samsung’s in-house Tizen OS for the first time ever — the original Galaxy Gear device ran off of a derivative of Android before further Tizen-based devices went on the “Gear S” theme. Tizen OS has been in development as a potential replacement for Android on the company’s smartphones as well as a software brain for smart home appliances, but it has not surfaced as a wide-ranging alternative on smartphones. Samsung is also reportedly shopping out Tizen to other wearable manufacturers.