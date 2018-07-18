Fast chargers are coming with new iPhones, but there’s a catch for existing iPhone owners

So you do know that, the most recent lines of iPhones are fast charging capable, but you need $75 extra dollars to buy the USB-C to Lightning cable and the 29W USB-C adapter if you want this. The rumors say that this year’s iPhones will bring the rapid charger adapters in the box, but what happens to the existing iPhone 8, 8 Plus and X users who want to get one of these new chargers?

Apple is apparently ready to embrace USB-C charge cables that will come along with a USB-C Charging block in this year’s iPhones. A recent report by Macotakara explains that the new 18W USB-C power adapters will come in the box with the new iPhones, but that they won’t be available for other iPhone users. The reason for this is that the first adapters are being produced exclusively for the new iPhone units that will soon hit the stores. However, they are expected to be available in stores in a near future as production supply increases.

Source: 9to5Mac