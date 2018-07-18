BlackBerry KEY2 Lite said to shine bright in three colors

With a name like Luna, TCL’s BlackBerry Mobile operation may be hoping that a lighter take on its KEY2 smartphone will shine bright.

Leaks reporter Evan Blass has posted to Twitter a picture of a device that is claimed to be internally known as “Luna.” What Blass calls the “KEY2 Lite” will apparently size out similarly to its parent device, the KEY2.

*This plastic ‘Berry is said to launch late August / early September, perhaps at IFA. — Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 18, 2018

In coincidental mimicry of OnePlus 6, the picture also reveals red accents lining the sides of the black, dot-patterned back. Other colors may include blue and copper. We later learn that the chassis will be made of plastic. What we don’t have are visuals of the front side and whether the physical keyboard will stay in place, but odds are that the chiclets will be retained.

Some commenters have shown doubt as to how “lite” the KEY2 can be if it already has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset as opposed to something from the 800-series.

Exactly what I was thinking — Aswin Nair (@aswinNair98) July 18, 2018

A phone specs do not make in whole, but there have been concerns about battery performance on the KEY2 paling in comparison to the KEYone’s weekend-long endurance. At least we can guess from the picture that the rear camera set up will still have two sensors, just as on the KEY2.

TCL is said to launch this device around IFA 2018 late next month or early in September.