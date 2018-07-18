The Best Galaxy Note You Didn’t Buy (The Samsung Galaxy Note 7 after the boom)

Where were you when the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 made its explosive debut back in 2016? I’m sorry, pun intended. But let’s be honest, this has been the most beautiful smartphone from the Note series and if it hadn’t been for that battery problem, it could’ve been the bomb (sorry again). The good thing is that it’s still available as the Samsung Galaxy Note FE.

If you want honest opinions about this unit, you can ask almost anybody here and you’ll get great comments, if we don’t address its explosive personality. Even our own Jaime Rivera said that it was just so sad, when the phone was taken off the market, mainly because it was one of the most beautiful phones he had seen. The good thing is that you can still get one of these phones in Swappa or eBay for a relatively affordable price. It’s true, it goes by a different name now, Samsung Galaxy Note FE for Fire Edition, or was it Fan Edition? Anyways, check out Brandon’s video and give us your opinión.

If you ask me, I have to agree it is a beautiful phone and I always wanted one, luckily now I know where to get one. If you want one of your own just follow the link in the description. That way you can have a new Note FE without the problems that came with its original presentation as the Galaxy Note 7.