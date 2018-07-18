Apple and processor throttling are a thing again, now on the MacBook Pro

Apple does it again, but this time, instead of throttling the speeds of their older iPhone processors, they are doing it to their latest MacBook Pro models. The difference is that this time instead of a software issue it appears to be a problem with the products design.

Apple has had previous issues with throttling, but these were because of their intention of preserving their older iPhone units from suffering damage because of old batteries. Now, the new issue comes from the overheating of their Core i9 processors in the MacBook Pro. This was explained by Dave Lee in YouTube, where he shows how the MacBook Pro’s chassis can’t provide sufficient cooling for the processor to run at full speed and how it’s even unable to maintain its base clock speed after intensive work.

There is no guarantee that other owners of a MacBook Pro will have the same issues or if this is a one of a kind situation. For now, we’ll just have to wait for the development and outcome of this new situation that Apple faces.

Via: 9to5Mac