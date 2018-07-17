Fully revealed Xiaomi Mi Max 3 specs and renders leave little room for speculation

The Xiaomi Mi Max 3 is literally around the corner. It should officially see the light of day this week, but it holds little to no secrets anymore. The company’s CEO has already leaked teased the retail box, and a picture of the back of the device have told us half the story.

Xiaomi’s founder, Bin Lin, left little room for speculation this morning when he posted official renders to Weibo. The July 19 event should unveil three colors of the Xiaomi Mi Max 3: black, blue, and gold. Aside from the color selection we get a confirmation on the phone’s design, which is in-line with the previous leaks.

Thanks to another leak, we know to expect a 6.9-inch display with 1080 x 2160 resolution (without a notch) and likely a Snapdragon 636 (some reports claim the 710) SoC at its core. There should be 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage (a 6/128GB version is rumored as well), a pair of 5- and 12MP shooters on the back, and a whopping 5,500mAh battery to power everything.