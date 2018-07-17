T-Mobile increases international coverage, launches high-speed data pass

T-Mobile is the last of the so-called Big Four carriers in the United States to introduce a high-speed data pass for international roaming and it comes with somewhat of a bang.

The Un-carrier announced that it was expanding its international talk, text and data partnerships with carriers in more than 210 countries and territories up from more than 140 destinations just prior. For those on any T-Mobile ONE plan, customers can get unlimited data at up to 128kbps with free texting. The price for calls has gone up, though, from 20 cents per minute to 25 cents — a little sticker shock for everyone, though if you’re able to use your cell plan in one those new places, you might consider the price hike reasonable. That, or you could just use an IP-based client.

But those new countries will be available to T-Mobile ONE planholders as well as those on the deprecated Simple Global plan from July 22.

From August 1, T-Mobile is also offering an International Data Pass that costs $5 per day and covers the cost of calls plus adds a daily high-speed allowance (up to LTE speeds) of 512MB per day.

AT&T and Verizon offer similar passes that relies on the talk, text and data allowances available on customers’ existing plans to some extent with costs of $10 per day. Both covered markedly fewer destinations. Sprint, which T-Mobile is proposing to merge with, offers high-speed passes to over 185 destinations with unmetered daily passes from $2 to $10 per day and even weekly rates from $10 to $50 depend on the locale. As a side effect of being owned by Japanese tech conglomerate SoftBank, Sprint customers have unlimited high speed data, talk and text in Japan for an additional $5 per month to their current plan.