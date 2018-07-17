First Samsung Galaxy Note 9 pictures leaked on Twitter

We’re inching closer to Samsung’s Unpacked event on August 9th, and most of the information concerning the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 has been revealed through rumors and certain Samsung sites. This time, however, we see the first real-life pictures of the device, after the company’s CEO was seen with it.

We’ve seen plenty of renders that show us the appearance of the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 before we can officially see it alongside other devices on August 9th. Thanks to Twitter user MMDDJ, we can finally see what appears to be a real unit captured in photographs. We can spot some cracks on the front screen, while the back shows a fingerprint scanner (finally placed where it should’ve been on the previous model). Evan Blass has also given us a new render in which we see a colorful S-Pen that could be part of a special edition Galaxy Note 9.

Now, when we remember that Samsung’s CEO was apparently seen with the new device at a public event in Wuhan, China, the Korea Herald wanted to get more information. Instead, they received a “no comment,” and a Samsung Official stated that “it was not an event open to the press, and we have no comment on whether it is the real Note 9 phone or not in the photograph”. At least now we all have a better idea of what to expect.

Via: Korea Herald