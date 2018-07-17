Qualcomm’s in-display fingerprint sensors will provide extra functions in Samsung smartphones

Nowadays, in-display fingerprint sensors are something we can find in various models on the market. We also expected to see them on the Samsung Galaxy Note 9. Unfortunately, that’s not the case, as Samsung has bigger plans, apparently with Qualcomm’s help.

The San Diego company is going to be the supplier for the in-display fingerprint sensors for many Samsung smartphones. According to Ming Chi Kuo of TF Securities, these sensors are going to enable additional functionalities on devices. They’re ultrasonic, and will likely be included in as many as 60 million high-end devices, including the Galaxy S10, Galaxy Note 10, and some of the Galaxy A series. Apart from recognizing your fingerprint, these sensors will also be able to measure your heart-rate and blood pressure, which is something optical sensors developed by Synaptics aren’t able to do.

The first phones with these sensors might not be the Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus. Instead, rumors from the leaker Ice Universe on Weibo suggest that the Galaxy A8 and A8 Plus might be the ones to do so.

Source: Android Central

Via: Weibo