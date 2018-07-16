Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro goes on sale at AliExpress as Mi A2 Lite

Don’t end up being confused by this listing on Chinese e-commerce platform AliExpress.

The Xiaomi MC Store is selling something called the Mi A2 Lite. It features a Snapdragon 625 with either 3GB or 4GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB of storage. There are dual cameras at the rear and a notch on top of the display, just like the Mi A2 or the Mi 6X that has come with it. The lower-end version costs $189.99 and the higher-end one costs $209.99.

Here’s the catch: there’s no such thing as a Mi A2 Lite. The phone detailed is actually the Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro. The Mi A2 isn’t even supposed to launch in Spainnot until July 24.

If you want the Redmi 6 Pro with MIUI and all the Xiaomi trimmings, we’ve got the link here.