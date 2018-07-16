The long goodbye to CDMA: Verizon not activating 3G-only phones

AT&T has been done with 2G for more than a year now. T-Mobile is refarming its EDGE network steadily if slowly. Verizon’s also plotting an end-of-2019 sunset of its 2G network. It has been preparing along the way with launches of LTE-only flip phones for the subset of its customers that don’t do smartphones.

Now, we’re learning that it will not activate any phones without LTE capabilities. In a statement to Droid Life, Verizon said:

For several years we’ve been been(sic) publicly saying that our 3G CDMA network will remain available through the end of 2019. Virtually all traffic on our network is on our 4G LTE network. To facilitate a smooth transition to 4G LTE capable products and services, we are no longer allowing devices that are not 4G LTE capable to be activated on our network.

As to how much traffic remains on the 1x network, we’re not exactly sure, but at least it’s far above the 92 percent figure mentioned two years ago if we’re to believe Verizon.

Rumors also say devices without VoLTE or HD Voice will not be accepted on the network soon, but they still are for the moment.