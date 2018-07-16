Project Fi outdoes itself with a new $300 credit for LG G7 and V35

A couple weeks ago, Google carrier Project Fi launched pre-orders for the LG G7 ThinQ and LG V35 ThinQ. Given their pretty hefty price tags, the $100 bonus credit it offered certainly helped and the unique service proposition that combined cellular coverage from three major US networks would be interesting.

However, if you’ve held out on jumping on board for whatever reason, Project Fi is bringing the deal back and tripling it.

Instead of $100, it’s offering $300 in service credit with the purchase of a G7 or V35 — on an individual plan with Bill Protection, that’s good for three months and most of the fourth month. This deal runs from today through July 29, though we can only presume as the terms and conditions webpage cites the deal running from July 16 to June 29.

With the LG G7 ThinQ, customers can buy it at $749 or finance it over two years for $31.21 per month. The V35 is $899 or $37.46 a month. All in all, if you consider that credit as good as a discount, you may be getting a terrific deal on either of these phones right now.