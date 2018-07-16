Android

LG G7 ThinQ deal: save $120 and pay $629.99 at B&H

LG G7 ThinQ

Just five days after receiving stock for the LG G7 ThinQ, B&H is already offering a considerable discount. All of you who want to have LG’s latest and greatest should take advantage of this deal and get your LG G7 ThinQ at $120 off.

The new price is $629.99 (original price was $749.99), and for that you can only get the Platinum color for now, but other options will arrive soon. As a reminder, it packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, 4GB of RAM, 6.1-inch screen with 3120 x 1440 resolution, a pair of 16MP shooters on the back, 8MP webcam, and a 3,000mAh battery. B&H also throws is a tempered glass screen protector.

Get the LG G7 ThinQ Platinum (64GB, North American version) here.

Get the LG G7 ThinQ Black (64GB, North American version) here (once it is on stock).

Meanwhile, stay glued to Pocketnow as we’ll bring you more deals like this (also it’s Amazon Prime Day). Yay!

