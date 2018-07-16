Android

Huawei Mate 10 Pro at $499.99, that’s $300 off at B&H

The Huawei Mate 10 Pro needs no introduction. It was, and still is, a beautiful piece of tech coupled with Leica lens for your mobile photography needs. If you weren’t lucky enough to win our Mate 10 Pro giveaway, don’t worry, B&H has got you covered. Just like Amazon Prime Day, slashing $300 off of retail price, the folks over at B&H are offering you the same deal.

That’s $499.99 for what might be last year’s fall flagship, but still a phone worth owning. In case you forgot, we’re talking about a Kirin 970 SoC, 6GB of RAM, 128 GB storage, six-inch OLED display, and a pair of 20- and 12MP shooters on the back with Leica bragging rights.

Grab the Huawei Mate 10 Pro unlocked Mocha here at $499.99.

Grab the Huawei Mate 10 Pro unlocked Titanium here at $499.99.

