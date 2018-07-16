Alcatel 5V wants to be a flagship phone for $200

Glassy body. An extra-tall screen. Facial recognition. A notch. Check.

Continuing on its very diversified budget smartphone range, TCL has introduced the Alcatel 5V, a $199.99 Android phone that has a lot of the major features you would see in a $799.99 phone, but at an affordable price. But that does mean some corners get cut.

That includes a glossy, mirror-like build that includes a 19:9 display at 720p spanning 6.2 inches with 88 percent surface coverage and 2.5D Dragontrail glass coming around it. There’s also a fingerprint sensor and two cameras on the back. A 2-megapixel sensor helps the main 12-megapixel camera take pictures and adjust for advanced subject detection features like artificial bokeh. The 8-megapixel selfie camera is equipped with facial recognition abilities, too, spotting 106 data points on a mug.

There’s a MediaTek MT6762 chipset paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage with room for up to 128GB more on a microSD card. The 4,000mAh battery cannot be quickly charged as it is said to take almost up to 3 hours to get from zero to full. Overall, it’s a spec sheet that cuts back on some things to push forward in what might be termed as the essential features.

The phone will be made available in select markets later this month.