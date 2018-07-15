Microsoft will revamp Andromeda entirely for 2019

Over the past couple of weeks, Microsoft has been making waves in the backchannel over when its Andromeda project would be released. It looked like a portable computing concept we could get behind just like how we got behind the Nintendo Switch, but it would still need some work.

Well, internal sources to Thurott have fleshed out several reasons for a delay of launch to 2019. At this point in the year, Microsoft had to make a “go, no go” decision on a holiday season launch and it had pull the trigger on “no.”

Right now, the company is most worried about confusing its Surface brand, already figured to be a pioneering and premium brand for laptops and convertible tablets. If a smaller device with lesser processing power and an imperfect execution on its dual-sided convertible design, it could drag the reputation of the Surface Pro, Surface Book and Surface Laptop down.

Add to that some new high-powered ARM silicon that Qualcomm is working on that won’t be ready until late this year at the earliest and we’re left with another year stuck in the pipeline. That said, Andromeda is still confirmed to be in the pipeline, at least, so Surface Phone petitioners shouldn’t be upset.