Google struggling to fix Pixel 2 XL camera fault

Many faults that have been found of the Google Pixel phones through Google’s various support forums, but few rarely actually get addressed through social media. All of the major platforms have enabled commercial accounts to engage with users privately to deal with problems, but sometimes, things just have to air out.

A “Ciara” tweeted out that she was having a crappy tech day: her iPod stopped working and she couldn’t take any pictures with her Pixel 2 XL. But the Made by Google account was on the case.

Over the course of half a dozen tweets, it was sussed out that cellular interference and cache issues weren’t causing the unintended behavior, but that Google was working on the issue regardless.

Contrary to some of the experiences we’ve documented on the site, Ciara also found help on the phone to be pretty good from Google.

The thing is, as BGR points out, that this issue has been well-tracked on all the other points of contact, including Reddit, since the Pixel 2 XL’s public inception. Has Google dragged its feet on this issue? Or is it just stuck? Whatever the case may be, let’s hope that a different forum makes some difference in pushing progress.

